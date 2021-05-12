Forest Service unveils proposed livestock grazing plan for east side of Paradise Valley

Cattle intermingling with cow elk giving birth is one of the main ways the disease brucellosis is believed to be transmitted from infected elk to cattle. The disease can cause pregnant cattle to abort. Consequently, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has focused on keeping cattle and elk separated during the elk calving season in places like the Paradise Valley.

The Forest Service analysis also concluded that any loss of forage for elk and deer due to cattle grazing was so variable, depending on the situation, as to be unclear, wrote Alex Sienkiewicz, Yellowstone District ranger, in his Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact.

There are also areas available to elk outside of the allotments on forest lands, the agency noted.

“Throughout this period grazing has occurred in the East Paradise project area similar to proposed levels. This indicates that the needs of the elk population and other native ungulates, including winter habitat, forage, and calving areas, are being provided.

“Cattle may also remove old grasses, improving the quality and palatability of grasses,” the agency said.