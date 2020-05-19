Forest warns of extreme runoff along Rocky Mountain Front, Belt Mountains
Forest warns of extreme runoff along Rocky Mountain Front, Belt Mountains

Little Belt Mountains

Forecasters are warning that runoff from places like the Little Belt Mountains near Great Falls could be high this week.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A significant increase in runoff and flooding, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and mountains in Central Montana like the Big Belts and Little Belts, is being forecast through the end of this week.

Forecasters are predicting heavy rains which, combined with warmer weather at higher elevations, has primed the remaining snowpack for melting.

Consequently, anyone planning on recreating on waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution, according to the National Weather Service's Great Falls office.

“Even small draws that rarely run water have the potential to carry flow this week,” according to Scott Nagel of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Anyone recreating around rivers, streams, creeks and draws are being advised to watch for quickly rising flows. Even an inch of rain can also severely impact mountain roads and trail conditions.

