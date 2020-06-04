Fort Peck Reservoir rising, but plenty of room left

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With spring runoff in full rage the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting Fort Peck Reservoir will climb almost 3 feet in elevation by the end of June.

The Missouri River at Landusky was flowing at 18,000 cubic feet per second on Thursday and the Musselshell River was adding another 1,110 cfs. Both rivers flow into Fort Peck Reservoir.

The lake will rise despite the fact that the Corps plans to increase releases out of Fort Peck Dam from an average of 9,200 cfs last month to 11,000 cfs. As a result, the lake's elevation is predicted to rise from 2,238 feet to 2,240.9.

Flood pool for the lake is 2,246 feet. In the record-setting runoff year of 2011 Fort Peck Reservoir's elevation crested at 2,252 feet.