Free fishing on Father's Day weekend

Whether you’re tying on a salmonfly or putting a night crawler onto a hook, during Father’s Day weekend everyone in Montana can fish for free.

While this family oriented opportunity allows anyone to fish without a license on June 20-21, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

FWP encourages all would-be anglers to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams, particularly this year as many rivers across the state are still experiencing spring runoff and flood conditions. Additionally, FWP reminds those with watercraft of any kind to remember to stop at all AIS inspection stations.

