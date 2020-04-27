Fresh tracks in Idaho show presence of grizzlies

If it is the same bear from the 2019 hair samples, it would now be 4 years old and have traveled hundreds of miles in Idaho and Montana during its lifetime without any known conflict with humans.

“We probably won’t know for a while,” said Wayne Kasworm, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Libby. “The take-home message here is there is a grizzly bear there, regardless of its identification, and folks, particularly hunters, who are out there need to be aware of that.”

Kasworm said it is likely the bear that left the tracks denned relatively nearby and probably emerged from hibernation no more than a month ago. He also said the tracks were about the size that would be expected of a 4-year-old male grizzly.

Another grizzly, this one wearing a satellite tracking collar, spent much of last summer and early fall in the upper Lochsa River basin before denning in the Cabinet Mountains of Montana.

Trail cameras captured pictures of a grizzly near Lolo Pass last summer and one in Newsome Creek near Elk City. That means there could have been three or even four different grizzly bears in the Clearwater Region last year. But Kasworm said it’s possible the Newsome Creek bear was the same bear photographed near White Bird Creek and the bear pictured near Lolo Pass was the bear wearing a satellite collar.