Fresno Reservoir fish kill likely as water drops due to canal problem

Irrigators and anglers will see Fresno and Nelson reservoirs drop substantially over the next month.

Failure of the Bureau of Reclamation's water delivery structures on the St. Mary Canal near the North Fork of the Milk River are behind the plummeting lake levels.

Fresno Reservoir is projected to be 24 feet below full pool by Aug. 15. Studies have shown that reservoir levels 20 feet below full pool for extended periods of time, especially into winter, can kill fish.

Nelson Reservoir is projected to drop about 5 feet by mid-August, which will have no significant impact on the fishery.

Currently, Fresno is down approximately 9 feet and Nelson is down 2 feet.

Impacts to the Milk River fishery will be determined by how long river sections are dry or see limited flows. The river above Fresno could see significant impacts as Canadian irrigators will be utilizing their Milk River water right. Overall, Milk River impacts will be mitigated if there are good late summer and fall rain and if the repairs to the St. Mary Canal water structures are completed by fall.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working with BOR to monitor the situation and its potential impacts to Fresno and Nelson reservoirs and the Milk River drainage.