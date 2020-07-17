Fresno Reservoir fish kill likely as water drops due to canal problem

Irrigators and anglers will see Fresno and Nelson reservoirs drop substantially over the next month.
Failure of the Bureau of Reclamation's water delivery structures on the St. Mary Canal near the North Fork of the Milk River are behind the plummeting lake levels.
Fresno Reservoir is projected to be 24 feet below full pool by Aug. 15. Studies have shown that reservoir levels 20 feet below full pool for extended periods of time, especially into winter, can kill fish.
Nelson Reservoir is projected to drop about 5 feet by mid-August, which will have no significant impact on the fishery.
Currently, Fresno is down approximately 9 feet and Nelson is down 2 feet.
Impacts to the Milk River fishery will be determined by how long river sections are dry or see limited flows. The river above Fresno could see significant impacts as Canadian irrigators will be utilizing their Milk River water right. Overall, Milk River impacts will be mitigated if there are good late summer and fall rain and if the repairs to the St. Mary Canal water structures are completed by fall.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working with BOR to monitor the situation and its potential impacts to Fresno and Nelson reservoirs and the Milk River drainage.
The problem dates back to May 17 when concrete drop structure number 5 failed on the St. Mary Canal northwest of Cutbank. The structure is the last of five on the St. Mary Canal that use gravity and siphons to carry water 29 miles from the St. Mary River to the North Fork of the Milk River. Water is diverted into the canal from the St. Mary River, near Glacier National Park. This irrigation project, built in the early 1900s, is the main reason the Milk River sustains year-round flows.
Moving forward, the Milk River Joint Board of Control, with assistance from BOR and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, plans to complete a full replacement of Drop 5 and Drop 2, which was considered a high-risk structure prior to the Drop 5 failure.
The Joint Board and HDR Engineering will manage the construction project and has selected Sletten Construction to perform the work. Construction schedules are still being developed but the current target is to try and have new drop structures in place to move some water into Fresno by this fall.
The Milk River Project provides irrigation water for approximately 110,000 acres along with municipal water for several Hi-Line communities.
The river flows almost 700 miles from its headwaters in Glacier National Park to its confluence with the Missouri River near Nashua, crossing parts of Montana and Alberta on the way. The reservoirs’ primary function is water storage for irrigation and flood control.
For more information on the Fresno or Nelson reservoir fisheries, contact FWP fisheries biologist Cody Nagel in Havre at 406-265-6177 or email cnagel@mt.gov.
