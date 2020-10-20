Fresno Reservoir walleye population strong, netting survey finds

The Fresno Reservoir walleye population seems healthy according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' staff recent netting surveys.

Walleye were the most abundant species observed, comprising 60% of the overall number of fish observed. Walleye relative abundance (the number of walleye observed in each net) in this year’s survey was 22.4 walleye/net, which is above both the five-year average (17.1 walleye/net) and long-term average, dating back to 1987 (15.2 walleye/net). The average length of walleye observed in 2020 was 14.4 inches, with excellent numbers of 9- to 20-inch walleye.

Another bright spot during this year’s survey was the number of yellow perch. Perch are the primary forage species in Fresno and are critical to the overall health of the walleye and northern pike populations. Perch also provide recreational opportunity for anglers, especially during the winter. Yellow perch relative abundance in 2020 was 4.1 perch/net, the highest abundance observed since 2011. The long-term average for yellow perch is 2.4 perch/net.

Northern pike abundance in 2020 was average at 3.5 pike/net, with an average length of 23.5 inches. Other species observed in this year’s survey included black crappie, lake whitefish and longnose suckers.