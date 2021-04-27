FW Commission sets hearings on Madison, scents and black bears

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing on May 13, at 6 p.m., to consider a proposed amendment pertaining to the implementation of the commercial use cap on the Madison River.

The amendment would postpone the implementation of the commercial use cap from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. The purpose of the proposed extension is to provide adequate time for the appointment and meeting of the Madison River Work Group to develop recommendations for the commission to consider.

Public comment will be accepted during the hearing. Written comment can be submitted to: Madison River Comments, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or emailed to madisonrivercom@mt.gov. Written comment must be received no later than May 14.

On the same day at 9 a.m. the commission will hold a hearing to consider the proposed adoption and amendments of three new rules pertaining to the use of deer or elk urine to mask human odor. The purpose of the new rules is to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which can be present in the urine and glandular scents of infected deer and elk.

Then on May 10 at 1 p.m. the commission will meet to consider the repeal of a policy regarding the management of black bears.

All of the hearings will be conducted via Zoom. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person hearing. For information on participating, visit the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on fwp.mt.gov.

