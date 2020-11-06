FWP clerks miss bill payments for Great Falls office

Short staffing due to employee turnover and workers processing claims from home during the COVID-19 pandemic meant bills were in arrears for some utilities at Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Region 4 office in Great Falls.

"There were a couple of glitches where bills stacked up," said Gary Bertellotti, Region 4 supervisor. "My staff here called (headquarters) and got it rectified real quick."

One of the bills was 60 days in arrears, said Dustin Temple, chief of Administration for FWP.

"We made a mistake and pulled staff in to cover the backfall," he said.

