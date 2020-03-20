FWP closing all offices to the public

To protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will close its offices around the state to the public beginning at 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 20.

“With license sales and applications, traffic through our offices has been robust even with warnings about social distancing and public safety due to COVID-19,” said FWP Director Martha Williams. “FWP will continue to sell licenses online and help customers with questions regarding their license purchase through a call center and through email.”

The deadline to apply for deer and elk licenses is April 1. Hunters should apply now and not wait until the last minute. Hunters who are applying for special licenses or permits will need to do so online at fwp.mt.gov and will still need to have a valid email address.

License buyers can still purchase their licenses online or from any license provider.

FWP office closures to the public will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Much of the recent traffic to FWP offices were people who had trouble printing their licenses. Two key changes the public should be aware of: