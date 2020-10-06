 Skip to main content
FWP encourages hunters to keep tags, licenses in plastic baggies
FWP encourages hunters to keep tags, licenses in plastic baggies

To prevent paper licenses and carcass tags from getting wet and unreadable, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends hunters keep the documents in a sealable plastic bag — before and after validating and attaching it to an animal.

Earlier this year, FWP switched from using thermal paper to regular paper. Customers can also keep a digital version of their noncarcass licenses on their phone.

The ability to print certain licenses from home also eliminates the need for customers to visit FWP offices, where COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and occupancy is limited.

