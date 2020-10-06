FWP encourages hunters to keep tags, licenses in plastic baggies

To prevent paper licenses and carcass tags from getting wet and unreadable, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends hunters keep the documents in a sealable plastic bag — before and after validating and attaching it to an animal.

Earlier this year, FWP switched from using thermal paper to regular paper. Customers can also keep a digital version of their noncarcass licenses on their phone.

The ability to print certain licenses from home also eliminates the need for customers to visit FWP offices, where COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and occupancy is limited.

