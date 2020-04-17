FWP euthanizes 2 grizzlies after they killed livestock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks euthanized two male grizzly bears this week after they killed cattle.

On April 13 a young male grizzly bear was removed after it killed three calves over a period of several days on a ranch east of Ovando in the Blackfoot Valley. The bear was also suspected to have been responsible for another livestock injury in the same area the week before.

Because the bear remained in the area, continuing to pursue livestock, wildlife officials set traps. The rancher is working with the local Blackfoot Challenge watershed group to set up an electric fence to help prevent future livestock depredations.

Then on April 16 a young male grizzly bear was euthanized after it was captured by Wildlife Services for calf depredations on the Rocky Mountain Front southwest of Augusta.

“Besides causing calf depredations, it was coming in close to ranch homes,” said Mike Madel, Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialist.

Madel said the bear was 5-and-a-half years old and weighed 586 pounds.

The bear had not been captured previously, Madel said, but its removal was allowed under Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee Guidelines.