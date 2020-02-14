FWP proposes bank stabilization on Stillwater River's Fireman's Point FAS

High flows on the Stillwater River has prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to propose a $21,000 bank stabilization project at Fireman's Point fishing access site.

According to a draft environmental assessment, the bank at the site — the first as you drive up the Stillwater Valley — is "almost 100% compromised." The site is the last takeout point on the Stillwater River before it joins the Yellowstone River near Columbus.

In the draft EA, the agency said if the bank erodes any more it could compromise the County Bridge just downstream from the site.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FWP is proposing to excavate 100 feet along the bank, install rip-rap that would be topped with "native material" and seeded to match the existing bank.

Construction is proposed to start on April 1 and take about two weeks to complete.

Written comments on the project will be taken until March 16 and can be sent to: 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings, MT 59105, Attn: Ryan Taynton. Or email comments to: rtaynton@mt.gov.

The draft EA can be found online at: http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/environmentalAssessments/developmentImprovementsAndEnhancements/pn_0414.html.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0