FWP proposes building new fishing access site on Marias River

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is taking public comment on a proposal to create a new fishing access site on the Marias River at the Highway 223 bridge south of Chester.

The one-acre site, owned by the Montana Department of Transportation, is already used as an undeveloped river access point. Constructing the improvements is estimated to cost $102,345 with money coming from FWP’s FAS Site Protection Fund.

The design includes the building of a boat ramp, to make launching safer and easier, and a graveled parking area that would increase capacity and possibly reduce the amount of parking on the highway shoulder. Boundary fencing, informational signs and a portable toilet or future installation of a permanent latrine are other possible upgrades to the site.

The FAS would be for day use only. Overnight camping would not be allowed.

The Liberty County bridge is 17 miles south of Chester and 33 miles north of Fort Benton. If approved, construction could be completed by next fall.