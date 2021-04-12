FWP proposes relocating road along eroding shore of Deadman's Basin

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking for comments on a plan to move a dirt road at the western edge of its Deadmans Basin fishing access site west of Ryegate because the old roadway is eroding.

A draft environmental assessment of the project was completed. Construction could be done in May if the final plan is approved. Plans call for contractors to move about 1,200 feet of roadway 30 feet up the bank away from the lakeshore. Dirt removed from the new construction would be used to reclaim the old, eroding roadway.

The one-way road is part of a loop that provides access to the Deadmans Basin shore and two campsites.

A full copy of the environmental assessment, with details on the project, is online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2021/apr/0408-deadmans-basin-fas-road-project---ea

Comments may be emailed to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov with a subject line of “Deadmans Basin FAS” or mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park, Attn: Deadmans Basin, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings MT 59105

People also may contact Ryan Taynton with questions or comments at 247-2964 or rtaynton@mt.gov. Comments are due by 8 a.m. on May 10.

