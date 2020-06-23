FWP proposes removing goldfish from Zortman-area pond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to use the chemical rotenone to remove invasive goldfish from an unnamed private pond on upper CK Creek, located about one mile from Zortman. The public is invited to comment on the proposal.

Goldfish are considered an aquatic invasive species. They are a freshwater fish capable of surviving in Montana, and proper disposal of these fish is necessary to eliminate their spread. This population threatens downstream native prairie fish species, along with other desired fish in the watershed.

“We attempted a non-chemical effort to remove the goldfish in 2016, when they were first confirmed, but it failed to remove all the fish,” said fisheries biologist Cody Nagel. “By removing all fish from this pond we will eliminate the risk of goldfish spreading to downstream locations, including Fort Peck Reservoir, where we definitely don’t want them.”

Goldfish are the only species of fish in the pond. This pond has historically been fishless, and there are no plans to stock fish after goldfish are removed due to the pond’s small size.