FWP proposes rule change to make it easier to print off hunting licenses, permits

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to remove the number of reprints allowed for hunting licenses and permits and the requirement for customers to sign an affidavit to receive a replacement.

The department has seen an increase in the need for replacement licenses during its transition to regular paper for hunting permits and licenses.

A hearing on the change to the administrative rules will be held on March 23 in Helena at 6 p.m. in the FWP headquarters building.

Currently, license holders can replace a hunting license or permit that is lost, stolen or destroyed by signing an affidavit and submitting the affidavit at an FWP office or license provider. The number of replacements has been limited to two within a two-year period.

The language of the proposed rule amendments can be found on FWP’s website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0302.html.

In addition, public comment can be submitted in writing to FWP, Attention Licensing, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701 or emailed to FWPLicensingRules@mt.gov. The deadline for public comment is March 27.

