FWP proposing new CWD rules for hunters transporting game

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing a simpler chronic wasting disease message for successful hunters.
Under a proposal that will be presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on April 23, hunters would either leave the brain and spinal cord material from their game animal at the kill site or deposit them in one of the 29 class II landfills spread across the state.
Since CWD was identified in Montana deer in 2017, the agency has attempted to limit the disease's spread by asking hunters to bone out their meat in the field. The contagious parts of a deer, elk or moose are found in the brain and spinal column.
Under the proposed regulations deer, elk and moose shot in Montana "could be transported within the state to a camp, a private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor, or a CWD sample collection site in Montana, provided the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of the kill or such parts are disposed of in a class II landfill in Montana."
Unfortunately, not all cities have class II landfills. Lewistown, for example, has no such facility.
The new regulations would allow hunters to transport: "parts suitable for food with no part of the spinal column or head attached; cleaned hide without the head; skull or skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts."
Another proposed change is to prohibit the use of cervid-derived glandular scents to limit the potential for spread.
The topics are just a couple of many the commission will address at its meeting, which will be conducted using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
Also on the agenda, which can be found online, is a discussion of mountain lion harvest quota changes; the creation of an advisory panel to address the creation of a new elk management plan; and information regarding the migratory bird season.
