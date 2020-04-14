FWP proposing new CWD rules for hunters transporting game

Unfortunately, not all cities have class II landfills. Lewistown, for example, has no such facility.

The new regulations would allow hunters to transport: "parts suitable for food with no part of the spinal column or head attached; cleaned hide without the head; skull or skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts."

Another proposed change is to prohibit the use of cervid-derived glandular scents to limit the potential for spread.

The topics are just a couple of many the commission will address at its meeting, which will be conducted using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

Also on the agenda, which can be found online, is a discussion of mountain lion harvest quota changes; the creation of an advisory panel to address the creation of a new elk management plan; and information regarding the migratory bird season.

