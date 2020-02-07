FWP releases final CWD stats: 13% of Libby whitetails had disease

The final numbers are in for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks chronic wasting disease testing this past hunting season and it shows the highest prevalence ever detected in the state among white-tailed deer in Libby.
Thirteen percent of whitetails captured or hunter harvested in the northwestern Montana town tested positive for CWD compared to 4% outside of town within the Libby CWD Management Zone.
CWD was first detected in Carbon County in south-central Montana in 2017. Wyoming was one of the first states to document the disease in wild deer. But since testing began in Montana it has been found along the Hi-Line, as well as in southeastern and south-central Montana.
Since FWP’s surveillance efforts began, FWP has tested 11,020 samples statewide.
This past year — between April 1, 2019, to Jan. 29, 2020 — FWP submitted 6,977 samples for chronic wasting disease testing. Of those samples 142 tested positive for the fatal disease, including 86 white-tailed deer, 53 mule deer, two moose and one elk. These were Montana’s first detections in moose and wild elk.
FWP’s priority sampling areas in 2019 included southeastern Montana, the Philipsburg, Hi-Line and Libby areas. Special CWD hunts, which required CWD testing of harvested deer, were held in the Libby and Moffat Bridge areas. FWP also offered free statewide testing to hunters who submitted their own samples.
Of the 6,977 total samples, 38% were collected from outside the priority sampling areas and about 15% were collected and submitted by hunters.
In 2019, FWP detected new CWD-positive areas in northwestern Montana (Libby), southwestern Montana (near Sheridan and Twin Bridges), and in eastern and southeastern Montana. In addition, the agency expanded the boundaries of known CWD-positive areas with new detections south of Highway 2 along the Hi-Line, and north of the Yellowstone River in south-central Montana.
Among CWD positive hunting districts, estimated prevalence ranged from less than 1% to 7% in mule deer and less than 1% to 4% in white-tailed deer.
With the main sampling season over, FWP will review management strategies and other collected information to make plans for the next necessary steps in managing the disease. FWP will continue to collect samples from symptomatic animals throughout the year.
In addition to the FWP’s sampling efforts of wild cervids, the Montana Department of Livestock reported in January that a single game farm elk in Eeastern Montana tested positive for CWD. The disease has not been identified in domestic cervids in Montana since 1999. DOL placed the herd under quarantine and is conducting an epidemiological investigation.
CWD is a fatal disease that can affect the nervous system of deer, elk and moose. Transmission can most commonly occur through direct contact between animals, including urine, feces, saliva, blood and antler velvet. Carcasses of infected animals may serve as a source of environmental contamination as well and can infect other animals that come into contact with that carcass.
There is no known transmission of CWD to humans, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters who harvest an animal in an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested. If the animal tests positive, CDC advises against eating the meat.