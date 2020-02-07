FWP releases final CWD stats: 13% of Libby whitetails had disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 6,977 total samples, 38% were collected from outside the priority sampling areas and about 15% were collected and submitted by hunters.

In 2019, FWP detected new CWD-positive areas in northwestern Montana (Libby), southwestern Montana (near Sheridan and Twin Bridges), and in eastern and southeastern Montana. In addition, the agency expanded the boundaries of known CWD-positive areas with new detections south of Highway 2 along the Hi-Line, and north of the Yellowstone River in south-central Montana.

Among CWD positive hunting districts, estimated prevalence ranged from less than 1% to 7% in mule deer and less than 1% to 4% in white-tailed deer.

With the main sampling season over, FWP will review management strategies and other collected information to make plans for the next necessary steps in managing the disease. FWP will continue to collect samples from symptomatic animals throughout the year.

In addition to the FWP’s sampling efforts of wild cervids, the Montana Department of Livestock reported in January that a single game farm elk in Eeastern Montana tested positive for CWD. The disease has not been identified in domestic cervids in Montana since 1999. DOL placed the herd under quarantine and is conducting an epidemiological investigation.