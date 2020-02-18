FWP schedules Billings-area hunter education classes

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled seven Billings-area hunter education classes starting Monday, Feb. 24. All classes include a mandatory registration and orientation, five evenings of class and a Saturday field exercise.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m. Monday Feb. 24 at Ben Steele Middle School and Castle Rock Middle School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from March 2 through March 6. A field exercise is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m., March 2 at Shepherd Elementary School, Lockwood Middle School and Riverside Middle School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from March 9 through March 13. A field exercise is scheduled for March 14 at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights.
You have free articles remaining.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at Laurel High School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from March 16 through March 20. A field exercise is scheduled for March 21 at Riverside Park south of Laurel.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m. on March 16 at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Medicine Crow Middle School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from March 23 through March 27. A field exercise is scheduled for March 28 at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights.
Students may register online at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to Education, Hunter education and Find a class. Students also may register at the school during registration and orientation night. Students younger than 18 need the signature of a parent or guardian.
Montana law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, to complete a hunter education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. Hunter education classes are taught by certified volunteer instructors. They are free and open to all people who will be old enough to hunt this fall.