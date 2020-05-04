FWP seeks comments on how to rid Lake Elmo of invasive Asian clams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is looking for comments and ideas on its proposal to remove invasive Asian clams from Lake Elmo in Billings Heights.

The public scoping — designed to gather information — is all online since directives in response to COVID-19 preclude a public meeting. A 14-minute video about the invasive clams, history of the lake and potential alternatives for removal is on the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov along with a poll and directions for submitting questions, comments and ideas.

The session is the first step in a required environmental assessment of alternatives for dealing with the invasive Asian clams. It will be followed by study of several alternatives and eventually a decision on action.

Asian clams were discovered in Lake Elmo during the summer of 2019 while FWP staff was training to look for invasive plants and animals in Montana waters. A subsequent FWP survey found live and dead clams in the lake, but not in ditches and canals upstream or downstream from the lake.