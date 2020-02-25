FWP seeks comments on temporary fishing access closures

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on proposals that would temporarily close two fishing access sites for road construction.

One proposal would close the Ennis fishing access site, located a half-mile south of Ennis on the Madison River, during a seven-day, early season construction window between April 1 and May 15. Another proposal would close the Mallard’s Rest fishing access site, about 13 miles south of Livingston on the Yellowstone River, for three weeks between May 1 and June 15.

As there are no access alternatives to these sites, and for public safety, a full closure in both sites is required during road construction. FWP will work to notify the public in advance of the closures.

Comments on the proposals can be submitted by email to jpape@mt.gov; by phone at 406-577-7873; or in writing to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn: Jay Pape, 1400 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

The deadline for comments is April 3.

