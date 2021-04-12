FWP seeks input on Elk Management Guiding Principles

FWP is interested in comments regarding whether the guiding principles developed by the Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group are adequate in describing what the department should be striving to achieve in an updated plan.

The citizens group used a structured, facilitated process to develop the Guiding Principles. The structured process began by identifying and defining issues with current elk management, followed by development of the Guiding Principles. Each Guiding Principle addresses a single elk management issue and defines what success would look like if the issue was resolved perfectly. The group developed 19 Guiding Principles to address the six categories of issues that were identified. An overview of the structured process and the resulting Guiding Principles can be found at: https://myfwp.mt.gov/getRepositoryFile?objectID=101171.