FWP sets grizzly bear meeting in Lewistown following sighting

In the wake of news that a grizzly bear was photographed in the Big Snowy Mountains at the end of April, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a public meeting on grizzly bear awareness.

The meeting is set for Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Yogo Inn in Lewistown. The event is open to the public, and area landowners are encouraged to attend. The meeting will follow the Fergus County suggested guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, and seating may be limited.

During the last several years, grizzly bears have expanded away from recovery zones, including to the prairies east of the Rocky Mountain Front. The grizzly sighting in the Big Snowy Mountains is a reminder that the bears are populating areas where they haven’t been for more than a century, and sightings may become more frequent as populations expand.

Grizzly bears are still protected under the Endangered Species Act, and final authority regarding their management is up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

At the meeting, FWP bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento will give a presentation on the background of grizzly bears in Montana, how the department manages grizzly bear conflict, and the challenges of grizzly expansion on the prairies east of the Rocky Mountain Front.