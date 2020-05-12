FWP sets up online hunter, bowhunter education programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is turning to online courses for all hunter and bowhunter education students this year.

The online courses and mandatory field days have been available to adults for a tuition fee of $25 for hunter education and $30 for bowhunter education. The in-person courses have always been, and will remain, free. However, since the in-person options aren’t feasible under Phases 1 and 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky plan, FWP will cover the online tuition fees for all Montana residents until the state reaches Phase 3 of the plan and in-person hunter and bowhunter education courses are available once again.

The online courses will be available May 12 to Montana residents who are at least the age of 12 by Jan. 16, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of hunter and bowhunter education classes March 16. Around 1,000 students were certified prior to March 16, but there is currently a backlog of several thousand waiting to be certified.

The online courses, which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey, include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.