FWP suspends nonresident spring turkey, black bear seasons for 2 weeks

Nonresident hunting seasons for spring turkey and black bear have been suspended until at least April 24 out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring turkey season is set to open on Saturday with black bear to open on April 15. The seasons are still open to resident hunters; however, travel and social distancing directives need to be followed, Fish, Wildlife and Parks emphasized in a press release.

“We place a high value on the ability to get outside and hunt, both for our residents and visitors," said Martha Williams, FWP director, in a press release. "However, suspending the nonresident turkey and black bear seasons for now will keep everyone safer and help all of us remain consistent with Gov. Bullock’s directives.”

The decision comes following Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive that out of state travelers must quarantine for 14 days and the extension of Montana's mandatory quarantine directive through April 24. The quarantine directive for out-of-state travelers applies to public outdoor recreation, grocery shopping and other activities.

Those entering Montana from other states carry the risk of spreading COVID-19 to Montana residents. Surrounding states are taking similar measures to protect their own citizens and limit the spread of COVID-19.