FWP to begin stocking trout in Willow Creek Reservoir

Fish, Wildlife & Parks soon will begin stocking catchable rainbow trout in Willow Creek Reservoir west of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.

The reservoir was drained last summer by the Greenfield Irrigation District to work on the water body’s outlet structure. That eliminated the reservoir’s popular trout fishery.

To help anglers and the local economy, FWP in mid-March will stock 130 rainbow trout, measuring at least 18 inches in length. Tens of thousands of smaller trout will be stocked through the summer.

“We want to start stocking in mid-March as soon as there is open water,” said Katie Vivian, FWP fisheries biologist in Choteau, in a press release.

“All the state’s hatcheries have been incredibly helpful and dedicated to getting this fishery back online,” Vivian said.

The first trout plant in March comes from FWP’s Jocko River Hatchery in Arlee. Other hatcheries helping this year are: Giant Springs in Great Falls with 40,000 4- to 7-inch fish; Big Springs in Lewistown with 20,000 4-inch fish; and Bluewater Springs in Bridger with 20,000 4-inch fish and 500 15-inch trout.