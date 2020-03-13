FWP urging heightened public awareness of grizzly bears in southwest Montana

Southwest Montana griz encounters

These are the incidents that resulted in either human injuries or bear mortalities in southwest Montana in 2019.

April 7, Wolf Creek in Madison Range, one human injury. Narrative: A 17-year-old boy from Utah walking down a hill around 2 p.m. shed hunting, charged by a grizzly; bear held him up against a tree momentarily, then let go. Boy got on stomach, bear got on top of him again, teen deployed bear spray over his shoulder. Minor injuries.

Sept. 16, Cottonwood Creek in Gravelly Range, two human injuries. Narrative: Grizzly charged two adult male archery hunters from New Mexico around 7:30 a.m. Bear struck one of the men. The other man deployed bear spray, then the bear attacked him. He continued spraying the bear until it left. Both men received moderate to severe injuries.

Sept. 16, Cottonwood Creek in Gravelly Range. One human and bear injured. Narrative: Two adult male hunters from Washing were charged by a grizzly. The bear struck one of the men, who ended up on his back. Hunting partner shot at the bear with a pistol, bear stepped away then charged two more times; both hunters fired shots at the bear until it left. One hunter had severe leg injuries.

Sept. 24, between Coal Creek and Eureka Basin Road in the Gravelly Range. One human and bear injured. Narrative: Adult male hunter walking alone through blow-down timber when attacked by grizzly bear at very close range. Hunter fired multiple shots at the bear until it left. Hunter had minor leg injuries.

Oct. 26, Eureka Basin in Gravelly Range. Bear killed. Narrative: Two hunters entered a patch of timber. They saw a grizzly bear charging down the hill at them. The hunters yelled, and the bear hesitated then resumed its charge. One of the hunters fired his high-powered rifle from his hip, killing the bear before it reached him.