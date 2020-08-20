 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FWP warns Red Lodge residents that grizzlies are about

FWP warns Red Lodge residents that grizzlies are about

{{featured_button_text}}
Trapped griz

This 8-year-old male grizzly was trapped between Red Lodge and Belfry in 2014 and relocated north of Yellowstone National Park.

 Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Chokecherries and other food sources around Red Lodge are drawing grizzly bears closer to town prompting Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to remind residents to be bear aware.

As fall approaches bears are busy seeking out food sources to pack on calories to survive winter. One of their favorite places to roam is among the dense vegetation along Rock Creek in and near town, although they have not been in conflict with people so far. 

To help avoid bear conflicts:

  • Take down bird feeders and make sure all bird seed is cleaned up around the area.
  • Make sure garbage cans are either bear resistant or stored indoors. Make sure bear resistant containers are securely latched.
  • Keep barbecue grills cleaned and stored indoors when not in use.
  • Feed pets indoors if possible and always store pet food indoors or in a bear resistant container.
  • Pick fruits and berries that have ripened in your yard.
  • Anglers should be alert to the possibility of bears as they wade along Rock Creek.
  • Travel in groups if possible.
  • Make noise as you travel, especially in areas of reduced visibility.
  • Carry bear spray, have it handy and know how to use it.

If you see bears in the Red Lodge area or have conflicts with bears on your property, call FWP at 850-1131.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News