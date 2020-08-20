FWP warns Red Lodge residents that grizzlies are about

Chokecherries and other food sources around Red Lodge are drawing grizzly bears closer to town prompting Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to remind residents to be bear aware.
As fall approaches bears are busy seeking out food sources to pack on calories to survive winter. One of their favorite places to roam is among the dense vegetation along Rock Creek in and near town, although they have not been in conflict with people so far.
To help avoid bear conflicts:
- Take down bird feeders and make sure all bird seed is cleaned up around the area.
- Make sure garbage cans are either bear resistant or stored indoors. Make sure bear resistant containers are securely latched.
- Keep barbecue grills cleaned and stored indoors when not in use.
- Feed pets indoors if possible and always store pet food indoors or in a bear resistant container.
- Pick fruits and berries that have ripened in your yard.
- Anglers should be alert to the possibility of bears as they wade along Rock Creek.
- Travel in groups if possible.
- Make noise as you travel, especially in areas of reduced visibility.
- Carry bear spray, have it handy and know how to use it.
If you see bears in the Red Lodge area or have conflicts with bears on your property, call FWP at 850-1131.
