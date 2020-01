Jeff the Nature Guy shows off Leroy, a red-tailed boa at ZooMontana.

This snake was rehabilitated by the zoo after suffering injuries while being kept as a pet.

He is now happy and health and works as an ambassador animal for the zoo.

