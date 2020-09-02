Get outside: Agnes Lake boasts sandy beach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For sandy beaches at mountain lakes it is hard to beat Agnes Lake’s broad eastern shoreline.

Located about 1.5 trail miles and 1,000 feet in elevation gain above Brownes Lake, Agnes is a 99-acre jewel in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on the east side of the Pioneer Mountains.

What’s more, this jewel contains some beautiful gems — Arctic grayling trout. The fluorescent blue splotches on the rare fishes’ dorsal fin are spectacular.

There’s two ways to access the lake. One route (Trail No. 122) starts at the northeast end of Brownes Lake near the parking area and outhouse. After crossing a foot bridge over Rock Creek, the trail climbs steadily and steeply up the mountainside. This route is a real quadriceps burner on the way down. Trekking poles would be a smart accessory. Yet we saw a gaggle of children at the lake who had used this route, making us oldsters feel a bit weak.