Get outside: Camping suggestions to satisfy your travel bug

After being cooped up for a couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, folks are eager to enjoy the outdoors. In summer, that often means camping.
According to a recent Kampgrounds of America survey, "nearly half of all leisure travelers will replace one of their canceled or postponed trips with a camping trip."
Already Montana State Parks has seen an increase in visitation and recreational vehicle sales are soaring. Here are five suggestions of possible campsites you might want to check out around the state.
Try to plan ahead and make a reservation if possible, although some areas offer a few sites on a first-come basis.
Wayfarers State Park on the shores of Flathead Lake has great cliffs for sunset watching. It's also close to Bigfork, the Swan River and the Swan River Valley.
Red Cliff Campground along the banks of the Gallatin River is one of several along the drainage that provides access to the stream and surrounding mountains. It's also in between activities at Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone National Park.
It's hard to pick a favorite along the main Boulder River drainage, since it provides several campgrounds from Falls Creek to Hicks Park. All are close to fishing and hiking in the surrounding Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Area.
For KOAs in the state it's hard to beat the location of the Livingston/Paradise Valley KOA along the Yellowstone River. It's also not far from Chico Hot Springs and Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance.
Tucked along the Little Blackfoot River west of Helena is Kading Campground. A trail continues up the drainage where the road ends, providing access to beaver pond fishing.
These are just a few suggestions to get your camping thoughts flowing. Go online to search out sites near where you want to hang around the campfire, fish and hike with family or friends. Enjoy!
