Get outside: Camping suggestions to satisfy your travel bug

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being cooped up for a couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, folks are eager to enjoy the outdoors. In summer, that often means camping.

According to a recent Kampgrounds of America survey, "nearly half of all leisure travelers will replace one of their canceled or postponed trips with a camping trip."

Already Montana State Parks has seen an increase in visitation and recreational vehicle sales are soaring. Here are five suggestions of possible campsites you might want to check out around the state.

Try to plan ahead and make a reservation if possible, although some areas offer a few sites on a first-come basis.

Wayfarers State Park on the shores of Flathead Lake has great cliffs for sunset watching. It's also close to Bigfork, the Swan River and the Swan River Valley.