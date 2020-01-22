Trout caught in the Beartooth Mountains always seem to taste a little better than other fish.
Perhaps it has something to do with the isolated environment, but I reckon it's a product of a tangible reward after a long, sweaty day on the trail.
Sometimes I might overdo that idea, like when I decided to pack an ice auger into the foothills off the West Rosebud Road. (One friend calls me an idiot, along with some other choice adjectives.)
A small parcel of BLM land abuts the road after it crosses its namesake creek. A trail that Beartooth Back Country Horsemen pushed for was completed in 2014 and provides a path to state land that is home to Lily Pad and Crater lakes.
In the late spring and early summer a meadow on the trail explodes with wildflowers, especially balsamroot. In January the meadow tends to drift with enough snow to make one wonder whether the trip is worth the up-down-up gradient. But fish can be found in either season.
Lily Pad is about a 2.5 mile hike, and Crater is about a half-mile farther. Both lakes are at about 6,500 feet in elevation.
According to Beartooth fisheries guru Pat Marcuson's book "Fishing the Beartooths," both lakes were fishless for a while. Lily Pad is now home to prolifically breeding brook trout and abundant aquatic vegetation. Crater is stocked with rainbow trout; check FWP's Beartooth lakes guide for details.
Snowshoes aren't always necessary to navigate the trail, but their traction is welcome on the frozen lakes, both of which had stable ice. A hand auger adds even more effort to the trip, and to make the hard work count multiple holes are advisable.
It's a far cry from sitting in a cozy fishing shack with more empty beer cans than fish caught. But on a pleasant above-freezing day, the trip checks many of the same boxes as a summer hike: fresh air, exercise, solitude, scenery — and if you're lucky — a trout dinner that makes the memory of huffing up and down hills with a heavy pack seem like a good idea.