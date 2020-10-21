Get outside: Deer, elk rifle season opens Saturday

The deer and elk rifle season opens on Saturday across Montana with temperatures forecast to be fairly chilly as an arctic cold front sweeps into the state.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has shared its wildlife information for the state, here are some highlights. For more details, log on to http://fwp.mt.gov/news/newsReleases/hunting/nr_3069.html.

Southwest: More snow means a migration of elk to their winter range which could increase hunter success. Elk populations are strong around Helena and in the Big Belt Mountains. Deer and elk numbers in the east Pintler, Beaverhead and Highland ranges are stable. Across the Pioneers, the elk population appears stable but the animals are wintering elsewhere. Spring mule deer counts in the East Pioneers (HD 331) and Lima Peaks (HD 300) were higher in 2020 than the previous year. Ungulate survival was generally robust in the Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges.