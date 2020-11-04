Get outside: Forest Service rental cabins offer rustic shelter in beautiful locations

More than 20 years ago some friends introduced me to an unusual outdoor experience. Five of us divided the cost of a Forest Service rental cabin in the Elkhorn Mountains near Canyon Ferry Reservoir. I think it cost us less $5 apiece.

Strapping on backpacks and pulling flimsy children’s snow sleds, we cross-country skied about three miles in to the Eagle Creek Guard Station. The restored forest ranger cabin provided a rustic weekend retreat. All we had to bring was food, water and sleeping bags. The cabin contained a gas camp stove for cooking, a wood-burning stove for heat, and bunks to sleep on.

The trip opened my eyes to the wealth of other such cabins and old fire lookouts spread across Montana and the nation available for public rental at reasonable rates. Since my first adventure, the cabins have become much more well-known, so reserving one on a prime date can be difficult. So plan ahead and pick weekdays to raise the chances you can get in.