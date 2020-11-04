Get outside: Forest Service rental cabins offer rustic shelter in beautiful locations

More than 20 years ago some friends introduced me to an unusual outdoor experience. Five of us divided the cost of a Forest Service rental cabin in the Elkhorn Mountains near Canyon Ferry Reservoir. I think it cost us less $5 apiece.
Strapping on backpacks and pulling flimsy children’s snow sleds, we cross-country skied about three miles in to the Eagle Creek Guard Station. The restored forest ranger cabin provided a rustic weekend retreat. All we had to bring was food, water and sleeping bags. The cabin contained a gas camp stove for cooking, a wood-burning stove for heat, and bunks to sleep on.
The trip opened my eyes to the wealth of other such cabins and old fire lookouts spread across Montana and the nation available for public rental at reasonable rates. Since my first adventure, the cabins have become much more well-known, so reserving one on a prime date can be difficult. So plan ahead and pick weekdays to raise the chances you can get in.
You can find the rentals in one convenient spot online, recreation.gov. When I typed in a general search for “cabins Montana” about 50 options popped up. Clicking on one of the cabins will take you to more details including an overview, when the cabin is available, what you need to know about the site like whether there is any running water nearby, the cost, a map to get there and a place to make your reservation.
For example, the Garnet Mountain Fire Lookout in the Custer Gallatin National Forest sits at 8,245 feet with views of the Spanish Peaks, Gallatin Range and Hyalite Ridge. It’s open year round but visitors commented that making the trek in winter can be difficult. The 4.5 mile trail gains 2,800 feet. The lookout can sleep up to four people. The cost is $30 a night. The lookout is so popular that you may have to wait until spring to book a date unless there are cancellations. (Note: Hunters snap up many of these cabins during the fall.)
Once you book a date the Forest Service will send you the combination to the lock and directions to the rental cabin. Although the rentals vary in terms of their comforts, such as electricity, plan on a rustic outing with few amenities.
One last reminder: Visitors are asked to keep the rentals clean for the next group, so be considerate and try to leave the rentals better than you found them. Cleaning supplies aren’t provided, so pack your own.
Enjoy making memories with family and friends at these great shelters which provide a jumping off point to some incredibly beautiful country.
