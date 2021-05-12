Get outside: Fort Rock provides overview of historic, scenic region

Few high points in Montana offer a view as filled with history and scenery as Fort Rock at Missouri Headwaters State Park.
The bluff close to 40 feet above the surrounding valley overlooks the junction of the Missouri and Gallatin rivers, about 4 miles northeast of Three Forks. Atop the rocky rise is a one-mile trail that circles the bluff, providing an expansive view of the surrounding countryside. Deer and moose amble below the bluff, waterfowl are abundant on the river and the rocks provide habitat for yellow-bellied marmots.
The loop trail overlooks the 532-acre state park providing views of the Bridger Mountains to the east, the Spanish Peaks to the south and the Tobacco Root Mountains to the southwest.
The gray rock composing the bluff is Mississippian Madison Limestone, according to Rob Thomas, a Regents professor of Geology at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
“These are tropical marine limestones filled with fossils of corals, crinoids, bryozoans and brachiopods,” Thomas wrote in an email. “Montana was covered by shallow, tropical marine water at the time and the North American continent was near the equator. This limestone is resistant to weathering in the arid climate of Montana, so it forms spectacular exposures like Fort Rock, Beaverhead Rock, Gates of the Mountains, the canyon of the Smith River, etc.”
In addition to the deep geologic history of the area, the valley below was a fertile hunting area for several American Indian tribes. The Lewis and Clark Expedition passed through the region on July 26, 1805, where Capt. William Clark became ill, possibly from dehydration. His feet were also blistered and his moccasins punctured by prickly pear cactus.
Five years after the expedition first passed through, entrepreneurs attempted to establish a fur trading post in the valley, but Blackfeet warriors successfully discouraged them, killing several as they battled the incursion.
Early Euro-American settlements sprung up on the banks of the rivers in the 1860s and a ferry once provided passage over the Missouri River near where the Gallatin River joins the Missouri.
The Fort Rock trail is one of several in the park. There’s also a paved bike path that travels all the way back to Three Forks. Camping at 17 sites is another opportunity in the park, as is picnicking, fishing and floating on the rivers. There are also several interpretive panels explaining the area's history that are worth pausing to read.
