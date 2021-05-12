Get outside: Fort Rock provides overview of historic, scenic region

Few high points in Montana offer a view as filled with history and scenery as Fort Rock at Missouri Headwaters State Park.

The bluff close to 40 feet above the surrounding valley overlooks the junction of the Missouri and Gallatin rivers, about 4 miles northeast of Three Forks. Atop the rocky rise is a one-mile trail that circles the bluff, providing an expansive view of the surrounding countryside. Deer and moose amble below the bluff, waterfowl are abundant on the river and the rocks provide habitat for yellow-bellied marmots.

The loop trail overlooks the 532-acre state park providing views of the Bridger Mountains to the east, the Spanish Peaks to the south and the Tobacco Root Mountains to the southwest.

The gray rock composing the bluff is Mississippian Madison Limestone, according to Rob Thomas, a Regents professor of Geology at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.