Get outside: Hardin-area pond provides largemouth bass fishery

About 2.5 miles outside Hardin, close to the banks of one of Montana’s most popular trout rivers, Arapooish Pond offers an opportunity to fish for largemouth bass.

The 28-acre pond is tucked into a treed corner only minutes off Interstate 90. Drive past the pond to access the lower Bighorn River, or to explore the river bottom along the 107-acre Arapooish fishing access site.

In addition to largemouth bass, the pond also contains green sunfish, pumpkinseed, smallmouth bass, black crappie and the occasional rainbow trout. The pond was stocked with 3,000 2-inch largemouth bass in 2018. There are also some big snapping turtles that visit the impoundment.

Despite its closeness to Hardin, the site sees relatively few anglers, based on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ assessments. Be prepared for mosquitoes during the spring and summer.

A road provides easy access to two sides of the pond. Two gravel piers extend out into the water on the west side. Reaching the other two shorelines requires a bit of bushwhacking.

The pond and fishing access site are named in honor of a well-known Crow Indian chief who died in an 1834 war raid. It was Arapooish who is credited with telling a fur trader that the Great Spirit had put Crow Country in “exactly the right place.”

