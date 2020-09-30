Get outside: Hike to historic sacred site in Wyoming's Big Horn Mountains

Atop Wyoming’s Big Horn Mountains, at an elevation of about 9,600 feet, is a sacred Native American site, the Medicine Wheel.

The holy place was created by early inhabitants of the area sometime between 1200 and 1700 A.D. Within the circle of stone, which measures about 240 feet in circumference, are 28 rock lines dividing the ring. They radiate out from a cairn built up in the center, making the structure appear similar to a wagon wheel. Six built up stone ovals are located around the edges of the circle.

According to tribal representatives, the Medicine Wheel was, and remains, a place of prayer and fasting. It is now protected as a National Historic Landmark. Although visitors can walk around the outer edge of the wheel, a fence blocks access to all but authorized tribal people conducting ceremonies.

A road leads to the site, a relatively easy three-mile hike from the parking area to the Medicine Wheel and back. Along the way benches provide convenient stopping points for resting, eating a snack or enjoying the view. The road runs along a ridge that divides two large drainages, one of which leads to Devil Canyon off Bighorn Reservoir.

Although the gate is left open, travel to the site via the road should be by foot only, unless you are handicapped.