Get outside: Nichols Creek Trail provides outing close to Red Lodge

About three miles from downtown Red Lodge, Nichols Creek Trail No. 110 winds up a steep hillside past rock spires, through dense patches of lodgepole pine, and crosses the occasional small meadow.

On a recent Sunday, with snow falling lightly, it was the perfect trail for an afternoon outing that provided scenery, quiet, fresh air and exercise. There was also only one other couple on the trail.

A bobcat found the area to its liking as well, crisscrossing our path several times as it wound its way up the same mountain, not far behind us, judging by the freshness of the tracks.

Completed in 2018, the trail provides a link between the West Fork Road and the lower parking lot at Red Lodge Mountain ski area. The parking area is also where the Willow Creek Trail ends, coming up from Palisades Campground.

Although it’s designated a multi-use trail, going uphill will be a steep pull for mountain bikers, with some sharp switchbacks. Going downhill I would want excellent disc brakes. Skiers could also navigate the route in winter, although going down the trail on cross country skis would be harrowing considering the sharp turns.