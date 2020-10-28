Get outside: Nichols Creek Trail provides outing close to Red Lodge

About three miles from downtown Red Lodge, Nichols Creek Trail No. 110 winds up a steep hillside past rock spires, through dense patches of lodgepole pine, and crosses the occasional small meadow.
On a recent Sunday, with snow falling lightly, it was the perfect trail for an afternoon outing that provided scenery, quiet, fresh air and exercise. There was also only one other couple on the trail.
A bobcat found the area to its liking as well, crisscrossing our path several times as it wound its way up the same mountain, not far behind us, judging by the freshness of the tracks.
Completed in 2018, the trail provides a link between the West Fork Road and the lower parking lot at Red Lodge Mountain ski area. The parking area is also where the Willow Creek Trail ends, coming up from Palisades Campground.
Although it’s designated a multi-use trail, going uphill will be a steep pull for mountain bikers, with some sharp switchbacks. Going downhill I would want excellent disc brakes. Skiers could also navigate the route in winter, although going down the trail on cross country skis would be harrowing considering the sharp turns.
The trail starts just off the West Fork Road after passing Ski Run Road, which winds up to Red Lodge Mountain. Start at the upper end if you want to ski, mountain bike or hike downhill.
The sign at the lower trailhead says it is 4.25 miles to the ski area. From there, hikers and bikers can connect to the Willow Creek Trail No. 105, which travels about 1.75 miles down to Palisades Campground. From the campground recreationists can tie into Palisades Trail No. 109, which ends near the Red Lodge Nordic Center northwest of town.
Nichols Creek also works as a simple out and back, close to town, with the opportunity for off-trail side hikes for better views of the surrounding drainages, valley and Beartooth Mountains.
The creation of the Nichols Creek Trail was a combined effort involving the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, Beartooth Recreational Trails Association, the Montana Conservation Corps, and the Red Lodge Hiking Club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!