Get outside: Pheasant season opens Saturday across Montana

The pheasant season will be pulling shotgun-toting hunters to fields, draws and river bottoms on Saturday as the season opens across Montana.
Here is Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' reports on how pheasant are doing across the state:
North-central
The spring and early summer of 2020 saw higher than average precipitation across much of north-central Montana. The higher than average spring precipitation contributed to better brood rearing conditions, which carried over into a rather hot and dry summer. Despite that fact, upland game bird numbers remain below average across much of the region, and hunters will have to put in more effort to find quality habitat and enjoy higher success in the field.
Based on the pheasant crow counting surveys conducted by wildlife biologists across the region, pheasant numbers are generally about 25% lower than the long-term average.
Near irrigation districts and along rivers with adjacent cropland are good areas for pheasants.
South-central
Spring “crowing count” surveys suggest that pheasant numbers could be up a little from last year in south-central Montana.
Northeast
Pheasant populations in much of the region are steadily increasing after a few years of below-average numbers. Spring surveys in the eastern half of the region showed populations around average or slightly above average, with pheasant populations in the western half of the region near average to below average in the western-most counties. Due to the good weather during peak hatch in June, and based on summer brood observations, populations appear to continue to improve across the region. Overall pheasant hunting is expected to be fair-to-good in the region this fall.
Northwest
Overall, pheasant numbers should be similar to last year. Birds are available, but hunters will have to work for them. Ninepipe National Wildlife Management Area near Polson is a popular hunting spot that spans 4,200 acres.
Southeast
Pheasant harvest was up a bit in 2019 from the previous year and sits at about 63% of the 10-year average.
“Habitat across the region should be in pretty good shape come fall,” said Justin Hughes, Region 7 upland game bird biologist.
“As always, doing homework on habitat and access prior to arriving in the state is always best,” he advised.
