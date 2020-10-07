Get outside: Pheasant season opens Saturday across Montana

The pheasant season will be pulling shotgun-toting hunters to fields, draws and river bottoms on Saturday as the season opens across Montana.

Here is Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' reports on how pheasant are doing across the state:

North-central

The spring and early summer of 2020 saw higher than average precipitation across much of north-central Montana. The higher than average spring precipitation contributed to better brood rearing conditions, which carried over into a rather hot and dry summer. Despite that fact, upland game bird numbers remain below average across much of the region, and hunters will have to put in more effort to find quality habitat and enjoy higher success in the field.

Based on the pheasant crow counting surveys conducted by wildlife biologists across the region, pheasant numbers are generally about 25% lower than the long-term average.

Near irrigation districts and along rivers with adjacent cropland are good areas for pheasants.

South-central

Spring “crowing count” surveys suggest that pheasant numbers could be up a little from last year in south-central Montana.

Northeast