Get outside: Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway offers access to camping, fishing, hiking

The Pioneer Mountains provide a scenic backdrop to the Wise River in the foreground.
Roads are not usually destinations, but the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway in southwestern Montana defies this logic.
This 45-mile stretch of road, designated a scenic byway in 1989, is worth driving just to view the surrounding mountains, the Wise River and the wide meadows. If time allows, there are numerous side attractions along the route well worth visiting.
The roadway slices through a little-traveled area of the state. Imagine an upside-down U with the U being the Big Hole River. The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway slices right through the middle of the U.
Traversing through the 3.32 million acre Beaverhead National Forest, the roadway climbs more than 2,000 feet in about 30 miles from the Big Hole drainage as it follows the Wise River uphill. Along the way it passes through a beautiful glacier-carved valley dotted with large meadows and stunning views of the Pioneer Mountains. Watch out for the cows, though, as they have free access to the road.
This is high, harsh country. Winter comes early and stays late. It's a wonder that one small town along the way wasn't named Polar instead of Polaris.
The highway tops out at more than 7,800 feet. The tips of surrounding peaks, such as Maurice Mountain, are another 2,000 feet higher. So even though the roadway climbs considerably, visitors still feel overshadowed by the surrounding 9,000-foot-plus peaks.
This area is popular with summer campers, since there are numerous campgrounds along the route. In addition, there is fishing in the Wise River as well as surrounding mountain lakes and in Grasshopper Creek on the south end of the road.
Tired of driving? Soak your bones in Elkhorn Hot Springs about 10 miles from the southern terminus of the byway (once it reopens to public use).
For rockhounds, there's a specific site along the route for digging up quartz and amethyst crystals at Crystal Park, 26 miles from the northern start of the route.
Still not satisfied? Visit the old mining town of Coolidge nestled along one of the area's many backroads. The roads are also popular with ATVers.
In the fall, the area is a lure for hunters. Elk and deer are the main attractions, although mountain grouse can also be found.
In the winter there is cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and even downhill skiing at Maverick Mountain. The ski hill's one lift provides access to 2,000 feet of vertical and 22 named trails.
