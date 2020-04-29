Get outside: Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway offers access to camping, fishing, hiking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pioneer Mountains provide a scenic backdrop to the Wise River in the foreground.

Roads are not usually destinations, but the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway in southwestern Montana defies this logic.

This 45-mile stretch of road, designated a scenic byway in 1989, is worth driving just to view the surrounding mountains, the Wise River and the wide meadows. If time allows, there are numerous side attractions along the route well worth visiting.

The roadway slices through a little-traveled area of the state. Imagine an upside-down U with the U being the Big Hole River. The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway slices right through the middle of the U.

Traversing through the 3.32 million acre Beaverhead National Forest, the roadway climbs more than 2,000 feet in about 30 miles from the Big Hole drainage as it follows the Wise River uphill. Along the way it passes through a beautiful glacier-carved valley dotted with large meadows and stunning views of the Pioneer Mountains. Watch out for the cows, though, as they have free access to the road.

This is high, harsh country. Winter comes early and stays late. It's a wonder that one small town along the way wasn't named Polar instead of Polaris.