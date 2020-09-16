Get outside: Rocky route south of Red Lodge turns back all but the brave

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People were walking up the road rather than risk ruin to their vehicles. Others who had started driving up the road turned around once they realized how rocky the route was.

Welcome to Hellroaring Road, a six-mile stretch of mountain-hugging four-wheel driving just south of Red Lodge. Also known as Forest Road 2004, the scary dirt path was carved during World War II to provide access to chrome mines atop the Hellroaring Plateau. There have been minimal improvements to the route since then.

Parts of the road look like they are barely still hanging on to the side of the 9,000-foot high mountain. Round one corner close to the top and it appears as if you are getting close to the fabled Black Gate of Mordor, the mythical place created by “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien. It’s not hard to imagine the Dark Lord of Mordor lurking around the next corner, especially if black storm clouds roll in.