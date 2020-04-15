Get outside: Take the road less traveled through Snowy Mountains

Taking the road less traveled between Billings and Lewistown provides travelers with some spectacular views of the Snowy Mountains.
Time it right in late spring or early summer and visitors will also see flower-carpeted valley meadows while gaining access to some seldom traveled forest trails.
Highway 238, better known as Red Hill Road, cuts north from Lavina to Lewistown across the prairie and through the foothills of the Snowies. The road is gravel for the 66 miles it zigzags from Lavina to Heath.
Here's some of what you can find on Red Hill Road:
Mile 89: Forest Service trail No. 650 climbs to the west off Red Hill Road in the Snowy Mountains. It's three miles from the trailhead to Baldy Peak. Nearby Lost Peak rises to 8,333 feet above sea level. Bring your own water.
Mile 95: Turn east off Red Hill Road and drive .7 miles to the top of the hill for a spectacular view of the Red Hill Road as it continues north, and of the Snowy Mountains to the west. Time it right and a variety of colorful wildflowers will be in full bloom, everything from purple lupine to bright yellow balsamroot.
Mile 102: Half Moon Canyon meanders off to the west. A mile up the canyon road is the head of trail No. 493. From here it is six miles to Half Moon Pass, eight to Greathouse Peak (8,730), eight to the junction with the Cottonwood Creek Trail No. 489, and 19 to Crystal Lake. Limestone cliffs crowd this narrow canyon cut by the North Fork of Flatwillow Creek, one of the few freshwater streams along the route.
Mile 116: East Fork Reservoir, to the west of Red Hill Road, is a good summer swimming hole that also offers fishing. Camping and picnicking is allowed. Vault toilets and a boat launch are available.
Mile 130: Big Spring Fish Hatchery is a state facility near the end of Highway 466 (take a turn south off of 238). In addition to offering the chance to see some huge trout, there is also a picnic area with tables, grills, outhouses and shade. This is the beginning of Big Spring Creek, renowned for its trout fishing. The spring bubbles to life at the hatchery at a rate of 131 cubic feet per second and a temperature of 52 degrees. Fishing access sites can be found downstream from the hatchery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!