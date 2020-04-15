Get outside: Take the road less traveled through Snowy Mountains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Taking the road less traveled between Billings and Lewistown provides travelers with some spectacular views of the Snowy Mountains.

Time it right in late spring or early summer and visitors will also see flower-carpeted valley meadows while gaining access to some seldom traveled forest trails.

Highway 238, better known as Red Hill Road, cuts north from Lavina to Lewistown across the prairie and through the foothills of the Snowies. The road is gravel for the 66 miles it zigzags from Lavina to Heath.

Here's some of what you can find on Red Hill Road:

Mile 89: Forest Service trail No. 650 climbs to the west off Red Hill Road in the Snowy Mountains. It's three miles from the trailhead to Baldy Peak. Nearby Lost Peak rises to 8,333 feet above sea level. Bring your own water.

Mile 95: Turn east off Red Hill Road and drive .7 miles to the top of the hill for a spectacular view of the Red Hill Road as it continues north, and of the Snowy Mountains to the west. Time it right and a variety of colorful wildflowers will be in full bloom, everything from purple lupine to bright yellow balsamroot.