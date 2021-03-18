Get outside: When recreating outdoors in spring, try not to stress wildlife

Late winter is a difficult time for wildlife.

After using fat reserves through most of the cold season, along with trying to find what food is available, many animals are at their most vulnerable.

Although the winter of 2020-21 has been a fairly open one with relatively little snow, often we get late winter or early spring snowstorms and folks may be eager to take advantage of that recreational opportunity.

That’s why Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, along with the Bureau of Land Management, is asking shed hunters and other recreationists to give wildlife their space until all the snow melts and the animals are less stressed.

Shed hunting — looking for antlers shed each year by male members of the deer family — has become increasingly popular and competitive in recent years. Shed hunting is a good way to get some fresh air and exercise and is encouraged as an activity.

However, shed hunters, along with snowmobilers, skiers and snowshoers, should avoid areas where deer, elk and antelope are wintering. It is safest to admire these animals at a distance.