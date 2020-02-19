You are the owner of this article.
Get outside: Winter offers snowy solitude at Trout Creek Canyon
Get outside: Winter offers snowy solitude at Trout Creek Canyon

Trout Creek Canyon in winter

Steep limestone walls define the Trout Creek Canyon near Helena, pictured here in February. 

 Matt Hoffman

There wasn't much fishing in Trout Creek Canyon outside Helena in early February. Instead, fresh snow covered most of the creek. 

But the steep limestone cliffs, photogenic at any time of the year, take on a new beauty when lined with snow. 

The three miles out, three miles back trail is a staple summer hike near Helena. It sees far less traffic in winter months, offering solitude along with the scenery. 

Trout Creek Canyon in winter

Steep limestone cliffs define the Trout Creek Canyon near Helena, pictured here in February. 

Hikers can also get an education. A series of guided interpretative stations explain the geology, wildlife, vegetation, and even weather of the canyon. For example, the canyon walls were built as weak limestone calcite rock folded upward as harder rock pushed against it between 65 and 75 million years ago. In some spots the creek has eroded the canyon to create its own steep drop-offs. 

The high walls and narrow canyon means that the area sees little sunlight, and the temperature is consistently cooler than the surrounding area. But a burger at the nearby York Bar can provide a much-needed warm-up after a cold day. 

The trail has a gentle elevation gain, and the trip back to the trailhead seems to go quicker than the walk out. The trail was navigable on foot in early February, but with additional snow, cross-country skis or snowshoes are advisable. 

The creek has fish, though it's not known as an angling hot spot. In the snowy winter canyon fishing could be politely described as an ambitious exercise. 

If you go

Take Highway 280, also known as the York Road, for 24 miles northeast of Helena. Look for the small community of York after about 16 miles. The trailhead sits next to the Vigilante Campground, and parking is limited. Some maps show the road continuing into the canyon, but the trail is for nonmotorized travel only. Brochures for the interpretative hike weren't available at the trailhead in early February, so consider printing one off ahead of time. 

