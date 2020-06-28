Give mountain goats room when recreating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With mountain goat territory — such as the Bridger Range near Bozeman and the Flathead Range near Kalispell — also popular for recreation, outdoors people are being reminded of ways to reduce possibly dangerous interactions.

Keep your distance. Give goats plenty of room when you see them. Keeping dogs under control at all times is key. A nanny goat will protect her young if they feel threatened or crowded. If a goat is reacting to your or your dog’s presence, you’re too close or too loud.

Manage attractants. Goats are attracted to salt, so keep sweaty items like clothes and backpacks secured. If latrine facilities aren’t available, urinate away from trails and campgrounds. Never feed goats or other wildlife.

Yield to goats. Give goats the right of way whenever possible. If you are hiking downslope from goats, watch for falling rocks. Goats often travel at night, so keep your dog in your tent. If a goat approaches you, move away.

