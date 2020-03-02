Goat-packing hunters worried forest will block animals

Although sometimes they’ll sip from mountain streams.

The Cloughs estimate that it takes two light trips to pack out the meat from a bull elk, if the meat is taken off the bone, balled up and loaded into Nancy and John’s packs — and into the panniers attached to the saddles of their three goats.

“Two trips on us and two trips on the goats, instead of three heavy trips by ourselves,” John said.

But it takes a few years to get goats up to speed, and goat packers must raise the goats from kids, acclimate them to the wilds of North Idaho and the rest of the West before they become reliable pack animals.

“They really just need to learn trail etiquette,” Nancy said.

The Cloughs’ goats can be transported comfortably in the bed of a pickup truck, along with the rest of the hunting gear, but the Cloughs bought a miniature horse trailer to move their pack animals around.

The best goat breeds for packing are Alpines, Oberhasli and Lamanchas. And they must be neutered males. Having them hornless helps.

“These goats have allowed us to hunt fairly aggressively,” Nancy said.