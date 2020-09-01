Governor earmarks $4M for lower Yellowstone River recreation infrastructure

The group is hoping to capitalize on a growing desire for outdoor recreation spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite early restrictions on travel and gatherings, tourism to Montana and its outdoor attractions has trended up this summer. Yellowstone National Park even recorded more visitors this July than last.

With the increase in visitation, however, has come congestion at some campgrounds, boat launches and other public recreation facilities. Spreading out those users by providing amenities in Eastern Montana along the Yellowstone River could help, in theory, while providing a much-needed injection of money into the area's economy.

According to Kampgrounds of America, which is headquartered in Billings, its facilities across the United States have seen an increase in business of almost 30% this summer when compared to last year.

"Montana campgrounds have definitely followed the trend of strong summer business," wrote Saskia Boogman, KOA's director of public relations, in an email. "We definitely feel the effects of the pandemic in campground operations, but overall business has been strong locally."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.