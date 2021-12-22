 Skip to main content
Grand Teton National Park opens to winter recreation
The Tetons

The sunrise shines on the Teton Range during winter.

 Grand Teton NP

Grand Teton National Park has opened its snowpacked roads to cross country and skate skiing, snowshoeing and walking.

The open roads include the Teton Park, Moose-Wilson and Signal Mountain Summit roads.

In addition to a ban on cars, the roads are also closed to bicycles.

According to the Park Service, the 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed about three times a week (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays) depending on snow and weather conditions. Grooming should start soon and will continue through mid-March.

Parking is available at Taggart Lake Trailhead and on the west side of the road south of the trailhead. Parking will also be available north of Taggart at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area and along the west side of the road across from the picnic area.

Backcountry-users who plan to stay overnight are encouraged to use the Taggart Lake Trailhead parking, while day-users should park along the west side of the road and at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area.

Visitors planning to recreate on the northern portion of the Teton Park Road should park at the Signal Mountain Lodge parking area. The lodge provides restroom facilities, telephone access and pay-at-the-pump gasoline. 

Generally, pets are only permitted along park roadways open to vehicle use. However, pets are allowed on the over-snow access portions of the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road by special exception. Pets are not allowed in the backcountry.

Pets must be leashed at all times. Owners are required to pick up waste. Dog sledding and skijoring are not allowed in the park. 

Entering Grand Teton National Park to recreate on the Teton Park Road costs $35 per vehicle. Passes are available for purchase at the Moose, Moran and Granite Entrance Stations, or in advance through Recreation.gov

Additional winter activities

Ranger-led snowshoe hikes are scheduled for the 2021-'22 winter season. The program will be offered daily Dec. 27-30 and on Saturdays Jan. 8-March 13, 2022. Reservations are required, call 307-739-3399 Monday-Friday to make a reservation.

Winter activities at Colter Bay include winter camping, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice fishing on Jackson Lake. Winter camping is allowed in the parking lot adjacent to the Colter Bay Visitor Center from Dec. 1 through April 15, with a $5 per night fee that can be paid at the Moran Entrance Station.

For winter backcountry permits, call the park’s permit office at 307-739-3309 Monday through Friday, and Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 on weekends. Permits are available 24 hours in advance and are required for all overnight stays in the backcountry.

