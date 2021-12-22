Grand Teton National Park opens to winter recreation

Grand Teton National Park has opened its snowpacked roads to cross country and skate skiing, snowshoeing and walking.

The open roads include the Teton Park, Moose-Wilson and Signal Mountain Summit roads.

In addition to a ban on cars, the roads are also closed to bicycles.

According to the Park Service, the 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed about three times a week (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays) depending on snow and weather conditions. Grooming should start soon and will continue through mid-March.

Parking is available at Taggart Lake Trailhead and on the west side of the road south of the trailhead. Parking will also be available north of Taggart at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area and along the west side of the road across from the picnic area.

Backcountry-users who plan to stay overnight are encouraged to use the Taggart Lake Trailhead parking, while day-users should park along the west side of the road and at the Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area.