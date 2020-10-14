 Skip to main content
Grand Teton National Park visitation sets record in September
Grand Teton National Park visitation sets record in September

Grand Teton

Oxbow Bend reflects Mount Moran in Grand Teton National Park.

 Brett French

Just like its larger neighbor to the north, Grand Teton National Park set a record for visitation in September, hosting more than 603,000 recreation visits.

That was a 17% increase compared to September 2019. Likewise, Yellowstone National Park set a record for visitation in September.

Grand Teton's record September visitation is a 22% jump from the 492,000 visits recorded in September of 2016, according to figures provided by the park's staff.

In general, hiking use in the park increased approximately 54%, camping in concession-operated campgrounds increased 24% and backcountry camping increased 79% in September 2020 compared to September 2019, according to a park press release.

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited at this time of year, as most facilities close each winter. Closing dates for seasonally operated facilities can be found at www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will remain open through Oct. 31. Signal Mountain Campground is currently the only seasonally operated campground still open in the park. The last night available to camp there will be Saturday, Oct. 17.

More data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS/.

Photos: Yellowstone and Grand Teton in the fall

