Grand Teton National Park visitation sets record in September

Just like its larger neighbor to the north, Grand Teton National Park set a record for visitation in September, hosting more than 603,000 recreation visits.

That was a 17% increase compared to September 2019. Likewise, Yellowstone National Park set a record for visitation in September.

Grand Teton's record September visitation is a 22% jump from the 492,000 visits recorded in September of 2016, according to figures provided by the park's staff.

In general, hiking use in the park increased approximately 54%, camping in concession-operated campgrounds increased 24% and backcountry camping increased 79% in September 2020 compared to September 2019, according to a park press release.